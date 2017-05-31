A bucket list for New York Yankees fans

Mark Feinsand knows all about the New York Yankees. As a sports writer, he's covered the team for 16 years. In his new book, "The New York Yankees Fans' Bucket List," he has compiled the ultimate list of things to do for true Yankees fans. The book is currently online and in bookstores. Feinsand will also be on hand to answer questions and share stories with fans at two local appearances:
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 6:00pm
Barnes & Noble Freehold
3981 US HWY 9
Freehold, NJ 07728
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 7:00pm
Barnes and Noble
150 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028