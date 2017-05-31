The Yankees head to Baltimore to take on the Orioles. Watch the pregame at 6:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m. this Wednesday on New York’s Very Own PIX11.​

A bucket list for New York Yankees fans

Mark Feinsand knows all about the New York Yankees.  As a sports writer, he's covered the team for 16 years.  In his new book, "The New York Yankees Fans' Bucket List," he has compiled the ultimate list of things to do for true Yankees fans.  The book is currently online and in bookstores.  Feinsand will also be on hand to answer questions and share stories with fans at two local appearances:

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 6:00pm

Barnes & Noble Freehold

3981 US HWY 9

Freehold, NJ 07728

 

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 7:00pm

Barnes and Noble

150 East 86th Street

New York, NY 10028

 