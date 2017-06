MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Three people were injured when a pane of glass fell in midtown Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at 240 West 40th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

Authorities say crews were installing a window when it fell to the street.

EMS responded to the scene where the three people refused medical attention.

Shattered glass littered the street and sidewalk that was roped off for a short time.

The investigation is ongoing.