Police search for man accused of stealing packages, luggage from Brooklyn apartment hallways

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man accused of stealing packages and luggage from multiple apartments in Brooklyn this month.

The first incident happened at a building in the area of Throop Avenue and Wallabout Street around 4:25 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Police say the suspect forced open the front door and stole a 37-year-old victim's bicycle and backpack from the hallway. He fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect struck again around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, inside of a residential building in the vicinity of Broadway and Hooper Street.

Again the suspect forced open the front door and took a package and three pieces of luggage from the building's hallway.

The package belonged to a 40 year-old female and the luggage to a 41 year-old male.

The individual is described as 20 to 35 years old, 5'6" to 5'9" with a beard; last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, beige pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.