Police drive drunk man home, take selfie so he knows how he got there

AUSTRALIA — Police in Australia recently drove an intoxicated man home and, as he was tucked into bed, took a selfie with him so he would later remember how he got there.

Needless to say, the internet is in love.

The night began when a taxi driver contacted police in Tasmania for help getting an intoxicated man home, police stated on Facebook Sunday.

While police don’t normally drive drunk people home, they are “always looking for a safe place” for impaired individuals, Sgt. Craig Fox says.

The responding officers found out where the man lived, took him home then waited for a friend to arrive to look after him, according to the department.

“Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home,” police stated on Facebook.

Following the unusual encounter, the man awoke and shared the image on Facebook.

That was then shared on Reddit with the caption: “After a blackout night, my mate woke up to a ripper selfie on his phone.”

That post has prompted nearly 2,000 comments in one day.

“Let me get this straight. You black out, cops find you, and you wake up in your own bed and not a jail cell/drunk tank? What fairytale land do you dwell in?” one Reddit user wrote.

Others pointed out the stark contrast in how they believe the situation would be handled in the U.S.

Under the topic “public intoxication,” one user wrote, “This isn’t really a thing in Australia unless you’re genuinely causing trouble.”

He then described his first visit to the U.S., and how surprised friends were when he casually opened a beer in public. Something he said is OK in many other places.

“I’m not saying it’s bad or anything, just a different cultural thing that I had to get used to. Same with walking around barefooted.”

Tasmania police encourage anyone planning to drink to arrange a designated driver, use public transportation or plan to use a taxi. They also advise an alternative place to sleep be considered, in case getting home becomes an issue.