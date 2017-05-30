Pair sought in connection with bicyclist’s quadruple shooting

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are seeking a man and a woman in connection with a shooting in Manhattan in which a bicyclist opened fire on a group of men.

Ricardo Daniell, 31, and Paola Betances, 22, are wanted for questioning, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. Saturday on West 14th Street near Eighth Avenue, bordering Greenwich Village and Chelsea.

Video released by authorities Sunday showed a man approach the four victims and open fire. He then fled the scene on a bicycle, police said.

The victims included a man, 41, who was shot several times in the arms and torso; a man, 42, also shot in the arm and torso; another 42-year-old man shot in the back; and a man, 35, who suffered a graze wound to his back, police said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident can submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

