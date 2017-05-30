NYC food carts, trucks must display health inspection grades soon

NEW YORK — Soon New Yorkers will know just how sanitary their preferred pretzel and halal carts are.

Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to sign a bill into law Tuesday requiring food trucks and carts to display letter grades based on their health inspections. Street food vendors will be treated like restaurants.

“You go to a food cart, and you really don’t know its sanitary condition,” Karen Koslowitz, the bill’s sponsor, said in February. “The consumer has a right to know to what degree a cart is in compliance. This way the public can make an informed choice as to whether to eat at a particular food cart.”

The Health Department has required restaurants to display their letter grades since 2010. Businesses get an A, B or C grade based on the number of violations and fines. The lower the number, the better the grade.

Under the new law, street food vendors would also be required to display their grades. There are about 20,000 street food vendors in the city, according to the Street Vendor Project.