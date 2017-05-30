New video released of suspect accused of threatening women with ‘acid’ at Upper East Side ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — New video has been released of the suspect accused of threatening two women with some sort of acid and robbing them at the same Upper East Side ATM this month in separate attacks, police said Tuesday.

Both attacks occurred at a Citibank ATM at 266 E 68th St.

Most recently, a man approached a woman, 36, Monday around 3:35 p.m. as she withdrew money, police said.

He allegedly threatened to throw acid in her face if she did not hand over $1,000.

The woman took $500 out of the ATM, which she handed over to her attacker, and he fled, police say.

The robbery took place less than three weeks after a man attacked a woman in a similar manner at the same ATM.

On May 12, another woman was approached by a man also demanding $1,000 and claiming to hold acid, police said.

That victim, 22, obtained $1,000 through multiple transactions at the ATM and handed over the cash to the thief.

Neither women were injured.

Police are working to determine if the same person committed both attacks.