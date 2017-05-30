Multiple manholes catch fire on the Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Multiple manholes are on fire on the Upper East Side in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, the FDNY reported.

First Avenue is closed between 70th and 73rd streets.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

ConEd ois on the scene checking carbon monoxide levels.

The FDNY is evacuating the first floor and basement of 1315 First Ave.

