Man threatens 65-year-old with ice pick, steals $2,500 necklace and cash

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Police have asked for help identifying an ice-pick wielding robber in the Bronx.

The culprit threatened a 65-year-old man with an ice pick and demanded money from the victim, an NYPD spokesperson said.

He took about $1,000 in cash from the victim, police said. After, he pushed the 65-year-old man to the ground and forcibly removed a chain worth about $2,500 from the victim.

The culprit fled in an unknown direction.

Police have asked for help finding the culprit in the attack. Officials described the culprit as having a slim build and short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve jacket, dark pants and shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).