Kathy Griffin defends photo with bloody replica of Trump’s severed head

WARNING: Some may find the full image, which is embedded below, to be disturbing.

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin found herself in the middle of a social-media firestorm Tuesday when she posted a video of her holding a bloody, severed head resembling President Donald Trump’s.

TMZ first reported on the photo shoot, and photographer Tyler Shields posted a Tweet from TMZ and a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the shoot with Griffin.

“We have to move to Mexico today because we’re going to go to prison – federal prison,” Griffin joked to Shields in the video.

Backlash on social media was immediate, including from the daughter of Trump’s former rival.

Chelsea Clinton called the image “vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

I am an anti-Trump liberal, but Kathy Griffin went too far. VERY bad taste. Poor decision, on par w/ the worse from Anti-Obama loonies. — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) May 30, 2017

We can't knock the alt right for promoting hate speech & then support Kathy Griffin for promoting violence against the President. — Simar (@sahluwal) May 30, 2017

Happy to see so many on the left denouncing Kathy Griffin. If only so many on the right had denounced the guys with the Obama noose costume. — Gord Macey (@GordMacey) May 30, 2017

Griffin defended the gory image on Twitter, calling Shields a “great photog/film maker” and saying she doesn’t condone “any violence by my fans or others to anyone.”

She said she captioned the image “there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever,” echoing Trump’s own comments he made about debate moderator and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017