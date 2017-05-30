Is ‘The White House’ borrowing storylines from Netflix’s “House of Cards?”

Actor Boris McGiver’s character ‘Tom Hammerschmidt’ is trying to take down the president and his administration on Netflix’s hit show “House of Cards.” Could season five be the season he does it? It is currently available on Netflix so you’ll have to watch and see–at least that what McGiver hinted too. In an interview on PIX11 Morning News he wasn’t disclosing anything. However, he did express how the current administration might be borrowing from his TV show “House of Cards.”
