ICE calls for NYPD backup while taking person into custody in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Police officers with the NYPD were called to assist federal immigration agents in Queens Tuesday morning, an NYPD spokesperson said.

A large crowd gathered around 10 a.m. when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were trying to take someone into custody, police said.

The incident happened near the intersection of 101st Avenue and 112th Street in Queens. A legal firm that deals with immigration law is located at the intersection.

The ICE agents left the scene after taking the person into custody, police said.

No identifying information was immediately available on the person taken into custody.

PIX11 has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.