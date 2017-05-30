Funeral arrangements set for FDNY firefighter Ray Pfeifer who died from 9/11-related cancer

NEW YORK — Funeral arrangements have been made for FDNY firefighter Ray Pfeifer, who died Sunday from 9/11-related cancer.

“Ray Pfeifer was a true fighter who bravely battled fires as a New York City Firefighter and fought tirelessly for all first responders who — like him — suffered from World Trade Center related illness. The entire FDNY family deeply mourns his loss,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

A wake will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the East Meadow Fire Department Headquarters at 197 East Meadow Ave. in East Meadow. Pfeifer’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Church, located at 17 Fordham Ave. in Hicksville.

Pfeifer was 59, and is survived by a wife and two adult children.

He died Sunday morning following an eight-year battle with cancer, according to FDNY.

Pfeifer became ill after the fateful day he responded to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Even while fighting for his life, he considered himself a lucky man.

“My friends were murdered on 9/11, from the 12th on from that day on. I’m still here. I’m very lucky. I got to watch my kids grow up,” Pfeifer told PIX11 in 2014.

Pfeifer earned a key to the city for his fight to get the Zadroga Act passed in Washington, D.C. The legislation guarantees medical care for 9/11 first responders.

His activism also led the FDNY to create a separate Wall of Honor for men and women who responded to the catastrophe and later died because of toxins they were exposed to.

On Sunday Sen. Chuck Schumer joined dozens of others in offering condolences to Pfeifer’s family.

“Just learned that Ray Pfeifer has died. You meet very few truly great men in your life. Ray was one of them,” Schumer tweeted.

It was a privilege to know Ray and to work with him. My condolences to his family and all of FDNY. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 28, 2017

40.752357 -73.530511