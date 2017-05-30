Artist installs statue of urinating dog next to ‘Fearless Girl’ in protest

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — A sculptor showed people in New York exactly what he thinks of “Fearless Girl” with a statue of his own: a urinating dog.

Alex Gardega placed his urinating dog statue next to “Fearless Girl” on Monday. The girl’s presence in front of “Charging Bull,” he said, is like putting something in front of Michelangelo’s “David.”

“I’m bringing attention that the girl should not be invading the space of that bull,” Gardega said. “It’s not some artistic statement.”

Gardega planned to leave his dog statue next to “Fearless Girl” but removed it after people began throwing and kicking the sculpture. He hasn’t ruled out returning his statue to the area though.

The sculptor is a fan of “Charging Bull,” a feature of the New York Stock Exchange since its installation after the 1987 stock market crash. It’s stood since as a symbol of America’s financial resilience.

It’s creator, Arturo Di Modica, has called “Fearless Girl” an “advertising trick.” Di Modica said the addition of the 4-foot tall girl staring down his own 11-foot bull infringes on is own artistic copyright by changing the creative dynamic of the bronze statue.

“Fearless Girl” was placed opposite the bull in March for International Women’s Day on a temporary permit. Women’s groups have since rallied to keep her around for longer.

Gardega says he’s actually pro-feminism, but that he believes “Fearless Girl” is just a display of corporate feminism. She was created by two corporate giants — State Street Global Advisors, the Boston-based investment giant, and McCann, its New York advertising firm.

“It’s a promotion for an index fund,” Gardega said. “It is not from a street artist who came and stuck it.”

Di Modica is an artist who “came and stuck it.” He installed the bronze bull without a permit in the middle of the night.

“That’s a real artist,” Gardega said. “That is punk rock. That is serious stuff.”

Gardega spent about two hours creating his dog. He’s since received an offer of several thousand dollars for it.

“But that’s not the point,” he said. “I’m standing behind the statement and not backing down.”