All LIRR lines face delays, cancellations due to power problem near NY’s Penn Station: MTA

NEW YORK — All Long Island Rail Road lines are facing delays and cancellations during Tuesday’s morning rush-hour due to power issues in a tunnel leading to New York’s Penn Station, according to the MTA.

“Please plan for potential delays and cancellations during the morning rush due to a third rail power problem in one of the East River Tunnels. Some trains diverted to Hunterspoint Ave or Atlantic Terminal. Please allow extra travel time,” the MTA website stated around 8 a.m.

Two commuter trains were temporarily halted in the tunnel because of the outage, according to Amtrak officials.

One train resumed by 8:40 a.m.

It is unclear how many people may have been stuck.

Westbound LIRR delays were about 15 minutes into Penn Station, as of 8:20 a.m., according to the MTA.

Some trains are being canceled at Jamaica, or diverted to Hunterspoint Ave or Atlantic Terminal.

NYC Transit is honoring LIRR tickets as follows:

1, 2, 3, A, C and E trains at 34 St-Penn Station

7 trains at Hunterspoint Ave, Woodside 61st St and Mets-Willets Point

E, J and Z trains at Jamaica Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av

E, F, M and R trains at Forest Hills 71st Av

E and F trains at Kew Gardens Union Tpke

For more information, visit http://www.mta.info for service updates or see tweets from @lirr.

