VIDEO: Boy, 10, thrown off water slide on California park’s opening day

DUBLIN, Calif. — Dramatic video captured a 10-year-old boy being launched from the base of a three-story water slide on the California park’s opening day.

The child was sliding down “The Emerald Plunge” at “The Wave” water park in Dublin when something went horribly wrong, sending the boy flying from the ride, local TV station KRON reports.

The boy was treated at the scene for scratches and did not require an ambulance, park Community Services Director James Rodems said.

“The wave took them over the edge of the catch basin. They rode that edge for a little bit and then they got scraped up on the cement,” Rodems told KRON.

Now that three-story ride, and a similar one adjacent to it, are closed as staff examine the park’s water pressure, The Mercury News reports. The park has six slides in total.

It remains unknown what caused the boy to go flying, however.

While some parkgoers were disturbed by the incident, others told KRON they will ride the Emerald Plunge once it reopens, and others speculated the boy’s legs were open, instead of closed, as ride rules require.

Emerald riders must be at least 48 inches tall, but there are no weight requirements — a rule Rodems says will be re-examined.

“You want everything to go perfect but it’s an aquatics park. Pools are the highest risk functions that we use as a municipality,” Rodems said.

CNN contributed to this report.