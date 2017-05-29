US Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute jump identified as 27-year-old Remington Peters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. —A U.S. Navy SEAL who died in a parachuting incident Sunday after his parachute failed to open, has been identified as 27-year-old Remington Peters, the U.S. Navy confirmed.

The accident occurred a few minutes after noon near Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where thousands of people a year catch ferries to the nearby national treasure.

Peters' parachute failed to open properly and he fell into the Hudson River around 1 p.m. during a Fleet Week event. He later died at the Jersey City Medical Center.

Peters was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs, a Navy spokesman said. The cause of the parachute malfunction is under investigation.

Today’s we suffered a tragedy in NYC. Thoughts & prayers w/ family & Leapfrog team members. Condolences on behalf of entire @USNavy — Adm. John Richardson (@CNORichardson) May 28, 2017

In a release, the Navy said the parachutist was rescued immediately from the water by U.S. Coast Guard personnel who were standing by in vessels to support the aerial demonstration that featured the coordinated parachute jump. Local fire department personnel who were also on standby responded as well.

The Navy said the parachutist was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center at 1:10 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.