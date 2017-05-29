Trump sings along to national anthem at Memorial Day ceremony and Twitter goes crazy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump joined Vice President Mike Pence and Gen. James Mattis at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington National Cemetery Monday to honor the US service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

During the opening ceremony, Trump sang along with the national anthem "Star-Spangled Banner" — and it has since been picked apart by Twitter users.

Although you cannot hear Trump, that did not stop people from commenting on his theatrical rendition of the song while Mattis remained solemn.

Toward the end of the anthem, Trump stops singing and Twitter assumes he has forgotten the words.

As trump bops his way during a solemn ceremony, singing and making an idiot out of himself, I am embarrassed for this country. Beyond sad. — Howard resist Trump (@Happyspal) May 29, 2017

@AynRandPaulRyan @IvankaTrump @PointOfMatter He forgot half of the words! Trump is such a egotistical attention seeker always trying to "one-up" everyone, but just makes himself an ass! — Leslie (@LPeckerman) May 29, 2017