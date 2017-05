JUPITER, Fla. — World-famous golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on Memorial Day for allegedly driving under the influence.

Eldrick Woods, the golfer’s birth name, is listed as being arrested Monday morning for DUI, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office records.

He was released around 10:50 a.m.

Local media reports he was arrested around 3 a.m.

