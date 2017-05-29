NJ trooper shoots man wanted on domestic violence charge

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. — Officials say a New Jersey man wanted in a domestic violence investigation was shot by a state trooper and has been charged with assault and resisting arrest.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office said Monday that 35-year-old Matthew Gerndt, of Lake Hopatcong, was shot during an arrest and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Officials said they were led to Gerndt’s home after reports of a woman walking along Interstate 80 who had injuries to her face and body. She told authorities Gerndt assaulted her while they were driving on I-80 and made her get out of the car.

Authorities say five troopers responded to Gerndt’s home to arrest him on a domestic violence charge. He was outside, but ran back inside after the troopers identified themselves.

Gerndt later rushed an officer and was shot in the lower body. He was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

It’s unclear whether Gerndt has an attorney to speak on his behalf. He was charged with assault and resisting arrest.