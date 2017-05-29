Mother struck by hit-and-run driver in Staten Island while removing child from vehicle on Memorial Day

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A mother arriving home after spending part of the Memorial Day holiday weekend at an amusement park with five children in tow is now in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, according to police and family members.

Now a search is on for the hit-and-run driver.

Monique Knight, 37, had just returned from Adventure Land, and was taking her 4-year-old nephew out of an SUV when another vehicle whipped down the street and struck the mother of three, according to family members.

The incident happened on Westervelt Avenue, near Hendricks Avenue, around 1 a.m. Monday, police say.

No children were hurt in the incident, police and family confirm.

The mother was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.

Hours after the crash, family said Knight was undergoing surgery.

The hit-and-run vehicle fled the scene, police say. It is described as a brown van or SUV, according to family members, who believe its license plate fell off during the incident and was recovered by investigators.

The SUV that Knight was recovering the child from has a badly dented and busted back door, and at least one deflated tire due to the crash, images of scene show.