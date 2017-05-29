Manhattanhenge 2017: When and where to see the sunset between the grid

MANHATTAN — Pull out that phone and get ready to take a picture: Manhattanhenge is here.

The phenomenon of Manhattanhenge will return Monday night. Every year, the sun aligns with the borough’s grid and lights both the north and south side of every street – is made of two nights.

During the first night, half of the sun’s disk sits above the horizon, and the other half below. On the second night, the entire disk floats above the horizon. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term.

The year’s first henge will take place on Monday; the sunset is at 8:13 p.m. An encore will happen Tuesday night at the same.

Skygazers and people hoping to grab an Instagram shot should position themselves as far east in Manhattan as possible. The best viewing will be along 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets and at the Empire State and Chrysler buildings.

Don’t worry if you miss it this month: this year will get a repeat showing on July 12 and 13.