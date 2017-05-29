From Nathan’s Famous to Duane Reade, here’s where veterans can get freebies on Memorial Day

NEW YORK — In honor of the Memorial Day holiday, several stores are honoring veterans and active duty service members with freebies and discounts Monday.

Nathan’s Famous: Get free fries from noon to 5 p.m. at Nathan’s flagship restaurant at 1310 Surf Ave. in Coney Island, at the restaurant on the boardwalk and other participating locations.

Feltman’s of Coney Island: This freebie isn’t exclusive to veterans, but is available to early arrivals. Feltman’s Hot Dogs is returning to its original Coney Island location after 63 years, and plans to give out 150 free hot dogs to the first 150 people in line, beginning at noon.

Duane Reade and Walgreens: Veterans, active duty military personnel and immediate family, including family of those who lost their lives in service, get 20 percent off regularly priced items.

Outback Steakhouse: Military personnel and their immediately family get 15 percent off. The offer is valid through July 4.

Hooters: Free meal for veterans and active duty. A variety of entrées are available to military personnel from the Hooters Memorial Day Menu, including: 10-Piece Traditional Wings; 10-Piece Boneless Wings; Buffalo Chicken Sandwich; Buffalo Chicken Salad and Hooters Burger

Denny’s: Veteran an active duty personnel enjoy 20 percent off.

IKEA: Whether or not you’re a veteran, IKEA is offering a free meal to families Memorial Day weekend. From Saturday to Monday, anyone with an IKEA Family Membership can eat at the furniture store’s restaurant, then deduct that total from your home furnishings purchase. The furniture purchase must originally come to $100 or more.