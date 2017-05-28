Woman slashed in face at Grand Central; female attacker sought: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A woman has been slashed on a train platform at the Grand Central subway station, prompting a search for her attacker and several lines to face delays Sunday morning.

The victim was slashed in the face and hands on the No. 6 train platform at Grand Central – 42 St around 11 a.m., according to police.

A woman with blond hair and last seen wearing a red jacket is being sought after fleeing the station, police say.

The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains temporarily faced delays in both directions due to the situation, according to the MTA. Service was back to normal by 11:40 a.m.

