Video released of bicyclist who opened fire, injuring 4 people in Manhattan: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police on Sunday released video of a bicyclist accused of shooting and injuring four people in Greenwich Village one day earlier.

The man is accused of opening fire on West 14th Street, between Hudson Street and Eighth Avenue, bordering Greenwich Village and Chelsea, on Saturday at 3:25 a.m., police say.

Four people were injured before the man allegedly fled on a bicycle.

The victims included a man, 41, who was shot several times in the arms and torso; a man, 42, also shot in the arm and torso; another 42-year-old man shot in the back; and a man, 35, who suffered a graze wound on his back, police say.

The first three victims were hospitalized, while the fourth refused medical attention, according to police.

