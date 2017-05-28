News Closeup: Mental health in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NYC first lady Chirlane McCray joins us to discuss her expanding mental health initiative, Thrive NYC and its hotline NYC WELL. The program is expanding its reach to provide services to school children, mothers who may suffer postpartum depression, prison inmates, and those with substance abuse problems

Then, it’s Fleet Week here in NYC. Nine sailing vessels are open to the public as the city pays tribute to our men and women of the military. Marvin Scott welcomes Rear Admiral Kent Whalen, a highly decorated naval officer who is commander of carrier strike group 12 and the supporting commander for Fleet Week.