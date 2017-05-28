Mom, 5-month-old baby daughter missing in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A teenage mother and her daughter were reported missing Saturday in Brooklyn.

Zariah Oliveras, 15, and her 5-month-old daughter were last seen at Lutheran Social Services New York on Dean Street, police said.

Oliveras is about 5 feet tall. She has brown eyes and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a black shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Her daughter, Arline, was last seen wearing an all pink outfit.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to cal police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).