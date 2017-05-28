US Navy SEAL dies in parachuting accident during Fleet Week event in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. —A US Navy SEAL died in a parachuting incident Sunday after his parachute failed to open, causing him to fall into the Hudson River, officials said.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident at a Fleet Week event in Jersey City. The man's parachute failed to open properly, he fell into the Hudson River and later died at the Jersey City Medical Center.

Officials collect a parachute from a Jersey City parking lot following an incident on May 28, 2017. (PIX11)

Palisades Interstate Parkway police are assisting New Jersey State police in a "parachute incident" at Liberty State Park, local police tweeted around 1 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard also confirms they have taken part in a rescue operation in the vicinity of the Hudson River.

The incident involved U.S. Navy personnel and occurred at a Fleet Week event, military sources say.

The Navy is aware of the incident, a spokesman said.

An image of the scene shared on social media shows a parachute in a parking lot. The photographer says several emergency vehicles responded.

The chute landed in the parking lot when a parachutist realized it would not open, and detached it so he would land in the Hudson River, NJ.com reports.

The parachutist, who was participating in a Fleet Week show, was recovered from the river, NJ.com reports.