US Navy SEAL dies in parachuting accident during Fleet Week event in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. —A US Navy SEAL died in a parachuting incident Sunday after his parachute failed to open, causing him to fall into the Hudson River, officials said.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident at a Fleet Week event in Jersey City. The man's parachute failed to open properly, he fell into the Hudson River and later died at the Jersey City Medical Center.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police are assisting New Jersey State police in a "parachute incident" at Liberty State Park, local police tweeted around 1 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard also confirms they have taken part in a rescue operation in the vicinity of the Hudson River.

The incident involved U.S. Navy personnel and occurred at a Fleet Week event, military sources say.

The Navy is aware of the incident, a spokesman said.

An image of the scene shared on social media shows a parachute in a parking lot. The photographer says several emergency vehicles responded.

The chute landed in the parking lot when a parachutist realized it would not open, and detached it so he would land in the Hudson River, NJ.com reports.

The parachutist, who was participating in a Fleet Week show, was recovered from the river, NJ.com reports.

