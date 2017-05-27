Woman attacked with glass bottle from behind in the Bronx, video shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx –– Cops are looking for a female who blindsided a woman with a glass bottle in the Bronx over a month ago, police said Saturday.

Police say the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was walking in front of 730 E. 242nd St. on the morning of April 3 when the woman charged from behind. Surveillance video shows the female attacker picking up a green bottle from the street and running toward the victim before hitting the back of her head with it.

The victim fell to ground and then stood up looking for the attacker, who is seen running away westbound on East 242nd Street. She was taken to a hospital for a laceration to her head.

The woman wanted for the assault was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and colorful long braids.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).