Queens College student recants story about being robbed, threatened by masked men: police sources

HILLCREST, Queens — A college student who said he was robbed by three masked men hurling racial slurs at him has recanted his story, police sources say.

The 21-year-old victim initially told police he was walking home in the vicinity of 165th Street and 81st Avenue on Thursday when a black sprinter van pulled up and three men wearing ski masks pulled him inside and robbed him.

He told police they punched him, took his wallet, yelled racial slurs and told him to quote “get out of my country.”

The victim is Pakistani-American.

On Saturday, police sources say the man recanted his story and said the incident never happened.

PIX11’s Myles Miller contributed to this report.