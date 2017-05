NEWARK, N.J. — A section of Newark Liberty International Airport is reopening after a suspicious package was cleared Saturday afternoon, Port Authority Police confirmed.

Authorities say the device was discovered at Terminal A, Level 3, but has since been cleared.

#PAPD evacuating Terminal A, Newark Airport after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal. Awaiting bomb squad. — PAPD (@PAPD911) May 27, 2017