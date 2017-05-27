Broadway Profiles: And the Tony Goes To …

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This show highlights Tony Award season on Broadway with stories of the stage and the city.

Tamsen Fadal breaks down the upcoming Tony awards with Andy Karl, star of Groundhog Day; Brian Darcy James, who is back as King George III in Hamilton; Jenn Colella, the Tony-nominated star of Come From Away; Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowanm, who is taking Broadway by storm, first in Hamilton and soon in the Great Comet; and Christian Borle, who's got the Golden Ticket, first for his Tony nominated role in Falsettos and now as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.