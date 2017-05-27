Tamsen Fadal breaks down the upcoming Tony awards with Andy Karl, star of Groundhog Day; Brian Darcy James, who is back as King George III in Hamilton; Jenn Colella, the Tony-nominated star of Come From Away; Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowanm, who is taking Broadway by storm, first in Hamilton and soon in the Great Comet; and Christian Borle, who's got the Golden Ticket, first for his Tony nominated role in Falsettos and now as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Broadway Profiles: And the Tony Goes To …
-
‘Aladdin’ star James Monroe Iglehart to join ‘Hamilton’ next month
-
Year after megahit ‘Hamilton’ stole the show, Tony Award nominations remain a mystery
-
400 NYC public school teachers to see Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’
-
‘Waitress’ fans belt out songs from Grammy-nominated cast album at onstage karaoke event
-
Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford celebrate reopening of Broadway’s oldest theatre ahead of new musical
-
-
Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins star in Broadway revival of ‘Six Degrees of Separation’
-
Tony-nominee, Phillipa Soo, and cast of Amélie preview new musical in sneak peek concert
-
PIX11 sits down with Tony Award nominees
-
‘Sunset Boulevard’ star, Michael Xavier, talks working with living legends
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda gives shout out to Yonkers shop for his Oscars tuxedo
-
-
Broadway star Billy Porter showcases new album ‘The Soul Of Richard Rodgers’
-
Kevin Kline, Cobie Smulders and Kate Burton star in ‘Present Laughter’ on Broadway
-
New musical ‘Bandstand’ brings soldiers and swing to Broadway