British Airways computer outage hits travelers

LONDON — Travelers with British Airways are facing disruptions Saturday after the airline reported major computer problems.

The UK national carrier was “experiencing a global system outage,” it said on Twitter. Officials offered no timeline for a fix.

Passengers stuck at London’s Heathrow Airport reported problems with baggage and flight delays.

“We apologise to customers who are facing some delays following an IT outage this morning. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” a British Airways spokeswoman told CNN via email.

Heathrow Airport officials said they were working with British Airways, which is based in the airport’s Terminal 5, “following an issue with their IT system this morning that has caused some delays for passengers.”

Passengers were urged to check the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

“Stuck at Heathrow Terminal 5. No updates or staff around,” Travel writer and blogger @WildWayRound tweeted. “Have been stuck in a plane for 1 hour, and now at the airport for 2.”

Staff couldn’t find her baggage, including the gear she needs for a marathon Sunday, she said.

Don Bowman, of North Carolina, tweeted that he had only seen one plane leave Terminal 5 in the past hour. “Long line of planes on the tarmac,” he said.