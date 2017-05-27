Bicyclist shoots 3 men in Chelsea, cops say

CHELSEA, Manhattan –– Cops say three men are hurt after a man on a bicycle shot them in Chelsea overnight Saturday.

Police received a call at 3:25 a.m. of shots fired in front of 316 W. 14th St., the NYPD said.

An early investigation shows a bicyclist rode up on the scene and shot two 42-year-olds and 41-year-old, police said.

The first 42-year-old was shot in the chest and back. The other was shot three times, police said. The 41-year-old was shot in the abdomen, police said.

All of the victims were hospitalized and expected to recover.

Police sources say the shooting appears to be targeted.

