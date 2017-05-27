6 Long Island beaches closed for bathing due to bacteria contamination

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. – Swimmers should avoid these six Long Island beaches Saturday after elevated levels of bacteria were found, the Suffolk County Department of Health said.

Six of 190 beaches in Suffolk County are closed for bathing because of potential health hazards, according to Commissioner of Health Dr. James Tomarken. Bathing in the bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections in the eyes, ears, nose and throat.

The following beaches are closed until further testing reveals bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.

Lake Ronkonkoma Beach, Islip

Tanner Park Beach, Copiague

Benjamin Beach, Bay Shore

Fleet’s Cove Beach, Huntington

Huntington Beach Community association Beach, Centerport

Crab Meadow Beach, Northport

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach hotline at 852-5822.