ORANGE, N.J. — Twelve families have been displaced and a firefighter sustained minor injuries after a fire ripped through two buildings in Orange, N.J. Saturday afternoon.

The 3-alarm fire at 56 Berwyn St. was knocked down within an hour.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

None of the residents were injured.

Red Cross is assisting the 12 families displaced.

PIX11’s Myles Miller contributed to this report.