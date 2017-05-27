1 dead, 3 injured after car loses control and hits pedestrians in Peekskill

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. — One person is dead and three others are injured after a car lost control and slammed into the pedestrians in Peekskill Saturday evening, police say.

It happened on Hudson Avenue near Washington Street around 5 p.m.

City of Peekskill Police say the four people were walking on Hudson when the vehicle struck them.

One of the pedestrians died from her injuries. Two others are in critical condition.

Hudson Street, between Washington and Smith Streets, will be closed for several hours.

No further information is known at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.