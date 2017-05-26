These are the summer movies to watch out for:

Refresh for video of the segment.
Summer movies to watch for:
MAY
– Baywatch (5/25)
– Drone (5/26)
– Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Neb Tell No Tales (5/26)
JUNE
– Churchill (6/2)
– Wonder Woman (6/2)
– The Exception (6/2)
– Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (6/2)
– 11:55 (6/9)
– It Comes at Night (6/9)
– The Hero (6/9)
– The Mummy (6/9)
– Megan Leavey (6/9)
– My Cousin Rachel (6/9)
– Camera Obscura (6/9)
– Awakening the Zodiac (6/9)
– Beatriz at Dinner (6/9)
– Once Upon a Time in Venice (6/16)
– Cars 3 (6/16)
– Rough Night (6/16)
– 47 Meters Down (6/16)
– the Book of Henry (6/16)
– Transformers: The Last Knight (6/21)
– The Beguiled (6/23)
– The Big Sick (6/23)
– The Bad Batch (6/23)
– Baby Driver (6/28)
– Despicable Me 3 (6/30)
– Amityville: The Awakening (6/30)
JULY
– Spider-Man: Homecoming (7/7)
– Wish Upon (7/14)
– Lady Macbeth (7/14)
– War for the Planet of the Apes (7/14)
– Swallows and Amazons (7/14)
– Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (7/21)
– Girls Trip (7/21)
– Dunkirk (7/21)
– An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (7/28)
– The Emoji Movie (7/28)
-Atomic Blonde (7/28)