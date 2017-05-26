These are the summer movies to watch out for:

Refresh for video of the segment.

Summer movies to watch for:

MAY

– Baywatch (5/25)

– Drone (5/26)

– Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Neb Tell No Tales (5/26)

JUNE

– Churchill (6/2)

– Wonder Woman (6/2)

– The Exception (6/2)

– Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (6/2)

– 11:55 (6/9)

– It Comes at Night (6/9)

– The Hero (6/9)

– The Mummy (6/9)

– Megan Leavey (6/9)

– My Cousin Rachel (6/9)

– Camera Obscura (6/9)

– Awakening the Zodiac (6/9)

– Beatriz at Dinner (6/9)

– Once Upon a Time in Venice (6/16)

– Cars 3 (6/16)

– Rough Night (6/16)

– 47 Meters Down (6/16)

– the Book of Henry (6/16)

– Transformers: The Last Knight (6/21)

– The Beguiled (6/23)

– The Big Sick (6/23)

– The Bad Batch (6/23)

– Baby Driver (6/28)

– Despicable Me 3 (6/30)

– Amityville: The Awakening (6/30)

JULY

– Spider-Man: Homecoming (7/7)

– Wish Upon (7/14)

– Lady Macbeth (7/14)

– War for the Planet of the Apes (7/14)

– Swallows and Amazons (7/14)

– Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (7/21)

– Girls Trip (7/21)

– Dunkirk (7/21)

– An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (7/28)

– The Emoji Movie (7/28)

-Atomic Blonde (7/28)