Sheriff delivers fawn after mother deer is hit by car

This special delivery was bittersweet.

A baby deer came into the world a little earlier than expected – and all alone.

A Wisconsin sheriff found the fawn on a highway. She was lying next to her mother, who did not survive the crash.

Police say the deer delivered the fawn during the impact.

These types of crashes are common during the fall mating season. But there has been uptick recently during the months of May and June, when fawns are born.

Authorities are working with a wildlife specialist to help the fawn and even gave the baby a police escort to the rehabilitation center.

She’s recuperating there, and from the looks of it, is now in very good hands.