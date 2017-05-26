WASHINGTON — President Carter’s national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died, his daughter, Mika, says.
President Carter’s national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died, his daughter, Mika, says
-
Trump in tweet slams Nordstrom’s for treating daughter Ivanka ‘so unfairly’
-
Congressman calls for Trump’s impeachment on House floor
-
Trump tweets: ‘I have the absolute right’ to ‘share with Russia’
-
Trump Tower was not wiretapped like president alleged, Senate intel committee says
-
Daughter of NYC cop killed in 9/11 attacks joins NYPD
-
-
Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council
-
People threatening to boycott Budweiser over immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
-
Firefighter dies after falling off roof of five-story building in Ridgewood
-
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes cause of death revealed
-
Trump cites nonexistent terror attack in Sweden during his Saturday rally
-
-
Trump selects Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
-
Michael Flynn’s lawyer says he won’t answer subpoena
-
Listen: Republican candidate accused of ‘body-slamming’ reporter in Montana