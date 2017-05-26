Officials ask public for help finding orphaned baby deer

SHOREHAM, Long Island — A female deer died in a Shoreham resident’s property, and Suffolk county officials are asking the public for help finding the orphaned baby fawns, according to authorities.

On Wednesday at roughly 10 a.m. a Shoreham resident contacted the Suffolk County SPCA about a female deer that had perished on their property. The deer had recently given birth to a couple babies a few days before.

One fawn has been captured by volunteers of the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown.

A whitetail deer usually gives birth to twins but triplets is also a possibility, and officials are asking the public to help find any missing babies.

Anyone in the area that sees a lone baby fawn is urged to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 or Sweetbriar Nature Center at 631-979-6344.