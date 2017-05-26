NYPD cop swishes basketball into hoop from outside Bronx park, impressing young spectators

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx –– Someone sign this guy.

Video posted to the NYPD News Twitter account shows an officer from a Bronx precinct shoot an impressive jumper from beyond a park fence as a small crowd of children looked on.

We aren’t kidding when we say our officers have skills!

Great job with the 🏀 & #NYPDconnecting with the community Officer James @NYPD50Pct pic.twitter.com/lE47ECArGD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 26, 2017

The 50th Precinct policeman identified as Officer James had no doubt in his abilities, and is overheard on video saying “we gonna make it, trust me” as he got into shooting form.

At least one onlooker tried to make a profit off the seemingly unlikely shot, “if you miss, you give me a dollar.”

The Kingsbridge officer, probably aware he’s in uniform, declined the offer before sinking the deep jumper. And as soon as it went in, his audience went wild and cheered on the cop.

Officer James’s outreach efforts are part of the NYPD’s “Neighborhood Policing” initiative, which has cops identify and solve problems in the neighborhood they serve while connecting with the members of their community.