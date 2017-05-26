NY lawmaker aims to combat ‘stealthing’ sex trend by making the act a felony

QUEENS, N.Y. — A New York lawmaker wants to make it a felony to remove a condom during intercourse without the permission of a sexual partner, a practice known as “stealthing.”

The Daily News reports Thursday that Democratic Assemblyman Francisco Moya of Queens plans to introduce legislation that would make stealthing punishable by up to four years in prison.

Democrats in Wisconsin and California have also proposed criminalizing the act, which increases the partner’s risk of sexually transmitted infection and pregnancy without their permission.

While it could pose challenges for investigators and prosecutors trying to make a case, Moya says a law penalizing those who engage in stealthing is needed to discourage the behavior and protect women.

The measure has not been scheduled for a vote.

