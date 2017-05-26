New York Times receives backlash after saying NYC staple beef patty was ‘extending its reach’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many New Yorkers are no strangers to the Jamaican beef patty.

The Kingston Tropical Bakery in the Wakefield neighborhood in the Bronx has been serving the Caribbean staple for decades.

“I’ve been here for 37 years, and we’ve been around for 47,” explained manager Caroline Sinclair.

So many eyebrows were raised after a recent New York Times article. The paper pondered the patty may grow to be as popular as the taco or pizza.

The Jamaican beef patty is sold in bakeries, pizzerias, and even supermarkets across the country, which is partly why the New York Times article received a swift backlash online.

One person tweeted, “they’re about to gentrify beef patties. Another wrote on social media, “this is right up there with the NYT discovering the chopped cheese.”

The author of the Times article explained online, she spoke with Jamaicans who are keeping the authenticity of the patty alive.