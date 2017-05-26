The Yankees host the Athletics this Friday night. Watch the pregame at 6:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m. on New York’s Very Own PIX11.​
Memorial Day weekend sparks water safety concerns

Posted 7:35 AM, May 26, 2017
Wayne, N.J. ––  As many of the areas local beaches and pools get ready to open for the unofficial start of the summer, concerns of water safety arise.
“Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 5 to 14. Every day three children will die in a drowning incident,” says Laura Tiedge, Executive Director of the Wayne YMCA.
To help make children more comfortable around water, the YMCA continues its water safety initiative. To enroll in a Safety Around Water or swim lesson around you:  http://www.ymca.net/watersafety/