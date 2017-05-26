The Yankees host the Athletics this Friday night. Watch the pregame at 6:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m. on New York’s Very Own PIX11.​
Get the alerts: Flood risks across tri-state area as heavy rains sock region
PIX11’s Dan Mannarino reports from Manchester. Follow his Facebook for latest coverage.

LI teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student, charged with rape: police

Posted 8:39 AM, May 26, 2017, by

WEST HILLS, N.Y. — A Long Island teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student has been charged with rape, police said Friday.

Brian Dreher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at the Long Island high school he worked at. He was arrested on May 25, 2017. (Suffolk County police)

Brian Dreher, a social studies teacher at Walt Whitman High School, was arrested at his home Thursday around 7:25 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Dreher, 41, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student, according to police.

He faces a third-degree rape charge, as well as third-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Dreher is expected to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Special Victims unit detectives at 631-852-6531.