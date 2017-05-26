LI teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student, charged with rape: police

WEST HILLS, N.Y. — A Long Island teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student has been charged with rape, police said Friday.

Brian Dreher, a social studies teacher at Walt Whitman High School, was arrested at his home Thursday around 7:25 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Dreher, 41, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student, according to police.

He faces a third-degree rape charge, as well as third-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Dreher is expected to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Special Victims unit detectives at 631-852-6531.