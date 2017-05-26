Kicking summer off along Jersey Shore is all about family, legacy for most

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — The Friday of Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer along the Jersey Shore.

"It's great. It's the kick off summer. It's a lot of fun. The boardwalk is open," said Erica Goddeeris, just yards from where the Atlantic meets the sand.

For some like Westchester County residents Michael Orilia and Adriana DiNapoli this Memorial Day weekend meant getting a jump start in the wee hours of the morning,

"Around 3 a.m. this morning," said DiNapoli. When asked Orilia was asked if he wanted to get the weekend started, he responded, "Oh yeah. First weekend of summer you know you got to get it off with a bang."

In search of the perfect summer at Point Pleasant Beach is the goal every year around this time especially for those like Christina Ranuro.

"It's our lifeblood."

As an owner of the White Sands Hotel, the next 10 weeks will define their year. In an interview with PIX11 News, Ranuro, who has worked at her family's property since the age of 14, made it clear they see a nice balance of guests from New York or New Jersey, "it's equal."

Goddeeris spent her summers as child on the shore and her past is the reason why she and her husband invested here for their future.

"It's pretty much why we bought the house, so our kids can be down here and play with their cousins on the weekends."

And with the ocean in their backyard, her two little boys are only yards away from fighting the waves.

It's the only way she and tens of thousand of other parents who will visit the shore between now Labor Day will have it.