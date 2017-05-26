The Yankees host the Athletics this Friday night. Watch the pregame at 6:30 p.m. and the game at 7 p.m. on New York’s Very Own PIX11.​
Get the alerts: Flood risks across tri-state area as heavy rains sock region
PIX11’s Dan Mannarino reports from Manchester. Follow his Facebook for latest coverage.

Construction on NY highways halted for Memorial Day holiday weekend

Posted 8:04 AM, May 26, 2017, by

ALBANY, N.Y. — Repair crews on New York state highways are taking a break over the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Road and bridge construction projects on state highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. State officials say some work may continue behind concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. AAA estimates that about 34.6 million Americans will be taking long car trips away from home this weekend.