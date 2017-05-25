The best fitness apps to get you ready for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – It’s finally here: Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of the summer and if you know how to work a smartphone, you’re just a few clicks and swipes from finalizing that summer body.

Hitting the gym could sometimes be intimidating and tedious but with the Jefit app, you could keep your workout interesting.

Jefit, available on both iOS and Android, keeps track of your weight-lifting routines, letting you personalize any routine from 2,000 workouts.

The app guides you on what to do, in order.

After each session, the app records all your data, later sending you analytical insights that help you adjust trainings and maximize your results.

The hot days of summer prompt most of us to eat out, Order Healthy will help steer clear of those not-so-healthy menu options. You simply put in your location and see all the nearby take out-joints and the app rummaging through the good, the bad and the fatty.

Order Healthy keeps you on track and focused.

Now if you’re looking to do some real calorie counting, MyFitnessPal has you covered.

It helps you count calories from home-cooked meals to take-out and even equips you with a barcode scanning feature where you can scan just about any product, instantly giving you a breakdown of what you’re about to eat.

Finally, for those who loath anything involving the gym or eating healthy, there’s Ingress.

Similar to Pokemon Go, Ingress is an augmented-reality mobile game complete with a science fiction back story that uses public art, landmarks and monuments in your neighborhood to tell a story.

Users are encouraged to walk and discover the hidden universe right in their own back yard. Some users clock in as many as 20,000 steps a day playing ingress.