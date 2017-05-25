Substitute teacher arrested for ripping hijab off 8-year-old girl: NYPD

THE BRONX –– A public school substitute teacher heads to court Thursday morning on a hate crime charge after he yanked a student’s hijab off her head.

Earlier in May, the 8-year-old victim, who is in the second grade, described to PIX11’s Jay Dow how Oghenetega Edah, 31, allegedly ripped her hijab off her head in class.

“I said you can’t see my hair,” Safa said. “He said ‘I’m to take this off,’ if we were misbehaving. My sister said ‘you can’t.’ I said ‘you can’t because if you did, I will tell the principal.’ And he just started laughing and he took it off. And then I took it off, and I fixed it, and I was holding it. I was crying, I was pissed.”

She was treated for an eye injury following the attack. But incidents like these are part of a disturbing spike in hate crimes in New York City, according tot the NYC Commission on Human Rights. Discrimination and bias incidents have also jumped alarmingly. So much so, NYC has created a series of videos and one page ad to let New Yorkers know their rights when it comes to the workplace, school, renting or buying a home.

Edah surrendered to cops Wednesday.

Edah, started working in city schools in January, had a clean disciplinary record prior to the incident, officials said.

“This alleged behavior is unacceptable, and he was immediately removed from the school and terminated effective May 3,”

Edah faces aggravated harassment as a hate crime and endangering the welfare of a child charges, cops said.

He is awaiting arraignment in Bronx criminal court Thursday.